Your Spotify Premium is officially premium again, as company squashes ad bug
Published on5 hours ago
- Spotify Premium subscribers recently reported seeing unexpected ads while using the service.
- Two days ago, Spotify acknowledged the issue, calling it a bug and not an intentional change.
- Today, the company announced that the issue has been fixed, restoring the ad-free experience for Premium users.
Spotify Premium users can breathe a sigh of relief — an unexpected ad bug that crept into their usually ad-free listening experience appears to have been squashed. A few days ago, Spotify users on Android, iOS, and the web started noticing ads popping up, prompting a wave of feedback across Spotify’s official community forum. Spotify swiftly acknowledged that Premium users weren’t supposed to be getting ads while streaming music, calling it a bug rather than an intentional change.
Today, Spotify has offered an update confirming the issue’s resolution. In a statement on its community forum, the company wrote:
Hey everyone,Thanks for the patience while this was being investigated! We have good news from our teams – a fix for the instances where Premium users noticed ads when listening to music has been deployed and you should notice a difference right away. It’s worth keeping in mind, however, that it is expected that both free & Premium users may still see ads when listening to podcasts.Cheers!
This isn’t the first time Spotify Premium users have encountered ads. Over the years, there have been scattered reports of similar issues, but this recent glitch appears to have been the most widespread.
To address the problem, Spotify had asked affected users to provide detailed information, including their device model, OS version, app version (for non-web users), the type of ad they encountered, and any troubleshooting steps they had tried. The company even requested videos of the issue, if possible, to help pinpoint the cause.
Thankfully, the fix seems to have rolled out swiftly, and users should no longer see ads interrupting their music. If you were one of the affected Premium subscribers, let us know if the issue has been resolved for you — or if you’re still getting any unexpected ads.