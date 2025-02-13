Your Spotify Premium is officially premium again, as company squashes ad bug

Spotify Premium users can breathe a sigh of relief — an unexpected ad bug that crept into their usually ad-free listening experience appears to have been squashed. A few days ago, Spotify users on Android, iOS, and the web started noticing ads popping up, prompting a wave of feedback across Spotify’s official community forum. Spotify swiftly acknowledged that Premium users weren’t supposed to be getting ads while streaming music, calling it a bug rather than an intentional change.

Today, Spotify has offered an update confirming the issue’s resolution. In a statement on its community forum, the company wrote:

Hey everyone, Thanks for the patience while this was being investigated! We have good news from our teams – a fix for the instances where Premium users noticed ads when listening to music has been deployed and you should notice a difference right away. It’s worth keeping in mind, however, that it is expected that both free & Premium users may still see ads when listening to podcasts. Cheers!

This isn’t the first time Spotify Premium users have encountered ads. Over the years, there have been scattered reports of similar issues, but this recent glitch appears to have been the most widespread.