Adding music to playlists is fun. Going on a virtual expedition through Spotify’s seemingly endless library to find a new tune can be as exciting as an archaeological dig: you never know what you’ll find. Like fossils, however, songs you add to your playlist can get old quickly, and you may tire of listening to them. Whether you’ve added the wrong beat to your workout mix or you simply need a change of pace, removing music from your playlist is a basic function that everyone should understand. Here’s how to remove a song from a playlist on Spotify.

THE SHORT ANSWER To remove a song from a playlist on mobile, open the playlist you want to modify and locate the song you wish to remove. Press ⠇> Remove from this Playlist. To remove a song from a playlist on desktop, open the playlist you want to modify and find the song you wish to remove. Click ··· > Remove from this playlist. KEY SECTIONS Removing songs from a playlist you own (Android & iOS)

Removing songs from a playlist you own (desktop)

Hiding songs from playlists you don't own

How to remove songs from your Spotify playlist on iOS or Android Open the Spotify mobile app on your Android or iOS device. Tap the Library tab from the bottommost toolbar. Tap the playlist you want to edit.

Press Edit playlist, then tap the ⋮ icon to the right of the song you want to remove. This will open song options.

Press Remove from this Playlist.

How to remove songs from your Spotify playlist on desktop Open the Spotify desktop app or go to the Spotify website. Open the playlist you want to modify and remove a song from.

On the song you wish to remove, click the ··· icon or right-click it. From the following options, select Remove from this playlist.

How to hide a song from a playlist you don’t own on Spotify (Android & iOS) Being able to hide or unhide songs is an incredibly useful function for people wanting to block out music they don’t want to hear. However, the Hide this song function in Spotify is only available on mobile.

Hide this song is only accessible from the song options on the Spotify mobile app for Android and iOS. Song options are accessible by pressing ⋮ or ᐧᐧᐧ next to that song’s name.

Additionally, you currently cannot see Hide this song when accessing songs from your Liked Songs list, Spotify search bar results, or an artist’s profile.

Let’s quickly go over how you can currently hide songs on Spotify.

Others’ playlists and albums You can hide a song from a playlist or album by accessing the Hide this song function in a song’s options menu.

If you visit a Spotify playlist that isn’t yours — such as Spotify’s personalized playlists, artist or song radios, and curated playlists — you will see Hide this song when you press ⋮ or ᐧᐧᐧ next to a song’s name.

FAQs

Can I remove a song from a collaborative playlist? Yes, you can. Those who are collaborating with you on the playlist will not be notified, so it would be best if you let them know beforehand.

Can I remove songs from somebody else's playlist that was already set up on Spotify? No, you cannot. The option to remove songs from others’ playlists, including artist-curated playlists, is non-existent. What you can do, however, is create a new playlist using all of the songs from that pre-existing playlist, and then remove the songs from the new playlist.

