Spotify is down — it's not just you having streaming problems

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR Spotify is currently down for many users.

Issues started earlier this morning, and the company has since acknowledged them.

Spotify appears to have server problems, and even its status page is returning errors.

Having trouble concentrating this morning but can’t quite put your finger on what’s wrong? Does the world just seem a little quieter than it used to? You’re not imagining things, as a widespread Spotify outage appears to be seriously impacting availability of the music streaming service.

You know that the situation is bad when a company’s own status page is itself generating an error message, as is the case with Spotify’s right now. Over on Reddit, threads going back about an hour now describe users being unable to access Spotify streams, and on X Spotify confirmed at 8:45a ET that it was “aware of some issues right now and … checking them out.”

Spotify

That’s the last official update we’ve seen, and as of the time of publication we’re still not able to successfully use Spotify. Attempts to connect to the company’s servers time out with error messages. While we have seen a few sporadic comments about users able to resume listening, the vast majority of us still can’t get through — take solace in knowing you’re not alone.

For the moment, we’ll all just have to wait this one out until Spotify get its servers in order. Hey, there’s always YouTube Music!

