Is Spotify down for you? Here's what's going on

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

TL;DR Users are reporting that Spotify is down.

There are over 1,500 reports of the service not working.

Several major cities are impacted, including New York, Chicago, Dallas, Los Angeles, and Seattle.

Right as Anthropic brings Claude back online, another outage is underway. It appears that Spotify is the affected app this time. The music streaming service is currently experiencing issues.

Users are reporting in droves on Downdetector that Spotify is down. According to the graph, it appears that downtime started around 10:00 AM ET. Since then, the number of reports have spiked into the thousands. Currently, there are over 1,500 reports of a service problem.

Looking at the heat map, it appears several major cities are impacted by the outage. The hardest hit seem to be New York, Chicago, Dallas, Los Angeles, and Seattle.

We will keep an eye on the situation. This article will be updated when the service is back online.

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