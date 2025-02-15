Spotify's rumored Music Pro plan could allow you to create your own remixes using AI

Rita El Khoury / Android Authority

TL;DR Spotify reportedly plans to introduce a Music Pro tier with better-quality audio, remixing tools, and more.

Although pricing is not yet finalized, it could cost an additional $5.99 monthly on top of existing subscriptions.

Spotify plans to launch the Music Pro tier sometime later this year.

Spotify doesn’t seem satisfied with the money it’s making by increasing the prices of its Premium subscription last year and is reportedly considering an even more expensive tier that will offer subscribers a few additional benefits. Dubbed Music Pro, this new Spotify Premium tier could arrive later this year and cost subscribers up to $5.99 a month on top of their existing plan.

According to Bloomberg, sources familiar with Spotify’s plans have revealed that the Swedish music streaming giant is still in the process of finalizing all the details, so the pricing and release timeline are not set in stone yet. However, the sources say the Music Pro plan could offer subscribers higher-quality audio and an AI-powered remixing feature to “mix together songs from different artists.”

In addition, Spotify is testing ways to sell concert tickets to Music Pro subscribers with benefits like presales or better seats. Spotify plans to roll out this new plan in phases and introduce even more new features and tools over time. The plan pricing may vary by geography, with Music Pro costing a little less in growing markets.

Spotify is currently in talks with multiple promoters, ticket vendors, and music labels to bring this new tier to the market. We expect the company to share more details once the new subscription plan is ready for primetime.

