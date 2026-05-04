This popular Spotify podcast feature may soon be available for music as well

Tech Team / Android Authority

TL;DR Spotify could soon get a highly requested feature.

A string of code found in the app suggests you may soon be able to control the playback speed of music.

Spotify already offers playback speed control for podcasts.

Earlier this morning, we revealed that Spotify is testing a “Bulk Redownload” tool, which is designed to help users automatically upgrade offline music to higher-quality tiers. This has been something users have long requested for lossless music. But that tool isn’t the only highly requested feature the streaming app has in the works.

Currently, Spotify lets you adjust the playback speed for podcasts. While it’s not how I personally choose to enjoy whatever I’m listening to, it’s undeniable that the option to either speed up or slow down playback is very popular. To each their own, of course. This option is not available for music, but that could change in the near future.

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We recently dove into version 9.1.48.148 of the Spotify app. In our investigation, we came across a string of code that suggests you’ll soon be able to change song speed.

Code Copy Text <string name="context_menu_music_speed_control">Change song speed</string>.

Based on this string alone, it’s unclear what speeds will be available if and when this feature rolls out. Considering that playback speed control for podcasts on Spotify ranges from 0.5x to 3.5x, it’s fair to assume the same options will be available for music. It’s also unclear if this feature will be available for both free and Premium users, as it is for podcasts.

⚠️ An APK teardown helps predict features that may arrive on a service in the future based on work-in-progress code. However, it is possible that such predicted features may not make it to a public release.

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