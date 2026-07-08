Spotify now lets you pin way more items in your library

Andy Walker / Android Authority

TL;DR Spotify now lets users pin up to 20 items at the top of the app’s library view.

The app previously only allowed four pinned items at one time.

If you’ve been using Spotify for years, your music library is probably so large that manually browsing through it is a hassle. You’ve been able to pin artists, albums, and playlists to show up at the top of your library, but until recently, you’ve only been able to pin up to four items. Now, though, the streamer’s upped the pinned item limit considerably.

Spotify announced on X today that users are now able to pin up to 20 items to the top of the library view. That’s a huge jump from the previous limit of four, and should make the feature newly useful to users with larger libraries.

One of the most requested Spotify updates is here.

Starting today, you can pin up to 20 favorites at the top of Your Library 📌

Here’s why we made it and how it works 🧵 — Spotify (@Spotify) July 8, 2026

While Spotify only just announced its new, higher pinned item limit, the change has apparently been rolling out for some time now. A post from last week on the r/truespotify subreddit by user StatuSChecKa shows their Spotify library view with a total of six pinned items (though it doesn’t mention the new limit of 20).

Pinned artists, albums, and playlists appear at the top of your library view by default, making the system a good way to keep your favorites easily accessible. YouTube Music has a “speed dial” that lets users pin their favorite items for quick access; Apple Music lets users pin up to six items at the top of their library.

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