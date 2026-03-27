Spotify on Android Auto missing some of your favorite tracks? It's not just you

Andy Walker / Android Authority

TL;DR Some users report Spotify local files no longer appearing in Android Auto playlists.

Tracks still play from the phone, but aren’t appearing in the car interface.

None of the users affected have yet found a reliable fix, but there are only a handful of reports so far.

Spotify’s local files feature fills a useful gap, letting you mix tracks stored on your phone into your regular playlists. But for some Android Auto users, those tracks now seem to have suddenly gone missing from view.

Have you received the new music player UI in Android Auto? 361 votes Yes, I received the new music player UI in Android Auto this week. 30 % Yes, but I received the new UI back in January. 5 % No, I have not yet received the new music player UI in Android Auto. 61 % I don't use Android Auto. 4 %

In a recent Reddit thread, the opening poster reports that locally stored songs no longer appear in Spotify playlists when viewed through Android Auto, even though they are still present and playable on the phone. While it isn’t yet widely reported, the poster made clear that they were working just fine until a couple of weeks ago, and a few commenters in the same thread report encountering the same problem across different devices and vehicles.

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It doesn’t appear on its face to be an issue with the tracks themselves. The music itself hasn’t gone anywhere, and playback still works if the user starts them from their phone, but those tracks don’t show up when browsing playlists through the car interface. The original poster also noted missing album art on Spotify’s main Android Auto screen, though it still appears in the task widget.

There’s no clear fix so far. Reinstalling Android Auto, clearing app data, and rebuilding playlists didn’t resolve the issue for those affected. These are only limited reports at this stage, so it’s not clear whether this is down to Spotify, Android Auto, or something else. If you’ve come across the same problem, let us know in the comments.

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