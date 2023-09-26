Spotify now lets your friends help you build the perfect party playlist

Rita El Khoury / Android Authority

TL;DR Spotify is introducing a new feature for all users called Jam.

Jam lets you invite friends on the same Wi-Fi network to contribute to a playlist you can all listen to.

Premium subscribers will be able to be invited and contribute from wherever they are.

Spotify has introduced a number of features to enhance its overall listening experience, like Collaborative playlists and Blend. Now the audio streamer is debuting a new feature that brings a new way for you and your friends to share music.

Today, Spotify announced the launch of a new feature called Jam. The company describes Jam as “a personalized, real-time listening session for your group to tune into together.”

Specifically, Jam allows you to invite the friends or family around you to contribute to a music playlist you all can listen to. The host of the Jam can determine who’s in the group, change the order of the tracks, or remove a song they don’t want on the playlist.

To start a Jam, you just have to select a playlist or song and a “Start a Jam” button will appear at the bottom of the screen. You can also tap on the three-dot menu. The button will only appear if you’re a Spotify Premium subscriber, but free users can be added to the group and contribute like everyone else.

Once a Jam is started, anyone on the same Wi-Fi network can be added. However, you’ll also be able to add people who are outside of your network if they are also Premium subscribers.

You’ll be able to add people to the group in one of three ways: Turn on Bluetooth, then tap your phones together.

Have your friends scan the QR code on your host screen.

Hit “share” to send the link through social, text, SMS, and more. The feature is said to build on the platform’s social features. It will be rolling out globally to Premium and free users starting today.

