Accidentally played a song you hate? Spotify won’t hold it against you anymore

TL;DR Spotify now lets you exclude an individual track from your Taste Profile.

The change lets you prevent one-off listens from affecting recommendations, Wrapped, and playlists.

The feature is rolling out globally on web, desktop, iOS, and Android for all users.

Just as there are tracks you can play on repeat without ever tiring of them, there are others you wish you’d never heard. Even worse, sometimes you give in to curiosity, play that hyped-up new single, and immediately regret it. The problem is, now Spotify’s algorithm thinks you’re a fan, and it might start recommending similar stuff.

Spotify is fixing that with a new option to exclude an individual track from your Taste Profile. Announced on the company’s Newsroom, the feature is rolling out globally today on web, desktop, iOS, and Android for both Free and Premium accounts.

Your Taste Profile is the model Spotify builds around your listening habits. It shapes your Home tab, Discover Weekly, Wrapped, and even Blend playlists. Until now, you could only exclude full playlists, alongside existing tricks like blocking artists and hiding songs. The new setting means you can downplay one-off tracks too, whether it’s your kid’s favorite cartoon theme or that Nickelback song you regret checking out.

To use it, tap the three-dot menu next to a track and select “Exclude from your Taste Profile.” If you change your mind, you can add it back later by following the same process and hitting “Include in your Taste Profile.”

This doesn’t erase the play from history, but it stops Spotify’s recommendations from overreacting to your mistakes. If you’ve ever had one random song derail weeks of algorithmic curating, this might be the fix you’ve been waiting for.

