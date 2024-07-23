Spotify confirms an even more expensive 'Deluxe' plan is in the works

We’ve been hearing about a Spotify “Supremium” or Hi-Fi plan for years, promising a high-fidelity music tier with enhanced features. However, the long-awaited upgrade remains elusive, and all Spotify has delivered to its subscribers recently are price hikes.

During the latest earnings call, Spotify CEO Daniel Ek reignited the conversation by mentioning a forthcoming “Deluxe” version of Spotify. According to The Hollywood Reporter , Ek elaborated that the company plans to introduce an even more premium tier, potentially priced around $5 above the current premium tier.

Ek acknowledged that the plan is still in its “early days,” but he emphasized that it is something Spotify believes a subset of its consumers are asking for. He also highlighted the potential positive impact this could have on the music industry. Ek stated:

“It’s probably around a $17 or $18 price point, but sort of a deluxe version of Spotify that has all of the benefits that this normal Spotify version has, but a lot more control, a lot higher quality across the board.”

For those eagerly awaiting the “Supremium” tier, Ek’s latest comments offer little solace. The lack of concrete details suggests that Spotify is still grappling with the complexities of launching a high-fidelity music service that can justify its premium price. The vagueness of his statement makes this announcement sound more about appeasing shareholders and keeping stock prices buoyant than an imminent product launch.