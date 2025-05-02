Millions of Americans are getting a better Spotify experience very soon

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR Spotify has submitted a new app update to Apple that will give millions of iOS users more flexibility in how they subscribe to Spotify plans and avail themselves of promotions.

The update will finally let Spotify users on iPhones and iPads see subscription prices, access promotions, and purchase Premium plans directly from the app.

By clicking a link within the app, users can go to Spotify’s website, where they can choose from a range of payment methods beyond Apple’s system.

In a major change that promises to improve the experience of millions of American users, Spotify has submitted long-awaited updates for its iOS app following a federal court ruling that forces Apple to relax its App Store restrictions.

The update will finally let Spotify users on iPhones and iPads see subscription prices, access promotions, and purchase Premium plans directly from the app, features that were previously blocked by Apple’s rules. Users will be able to upgrade from a free account to any of Spotify’s Premium plans, whether it’s Individual, Student, Duo, or Family, by clicking a link within the app that leads to Spotify’s website, where they can choose from a range of payment methods beyond Apple’s system.

Spotify is estimated to have over 55 million subscribers in the US, as per Bloomberg. A good chunk of these are iOS users who haven’t had billing flexibility due to Apple’s tight controls.

The move comes after a US federal judge ruled that Apple was in “willful violation” of a 2021 injunction and ordered the tech giant to stop limiting developers’ ability to communicate freely with their customers. Spotify quickly acted on the ruling, submitting an app update that it says will give American users a more transparent and flexible experience.

“US consumers can finally see how much something costs in our app, including pricing details on subscriptions and information about promotions that will save money,” Spotify announced in a statement.

These changes mirror a policy Spotify introduced for Android users back in 2022, when the company embraced Google’s user choice billing system. Android listeners have since been able to subscribe and make purchases either through Google Play billing or directly via Spotify’s own site.

“The fact that we haven’t been able to deliver these basic services, which were permitted by the judge’s order four years ago, is absurd,” the company said, calling the court decision “groundbreaking.”

Beyond the update on how iOS users can pay for subscriptions, Spotify also hinted at future opportunities for creators and listeners. The update “opens the door to other seamless buying opportunities that will directly benefit creators,” the company noted. It also teased easier audiobook purchases as an example of what’s to come should Apple approve the new app update.