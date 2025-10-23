Spotify on Android freezing and crashing? You're not alone, and here's what you can do

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR Spotify has confirmed a widespread issue causing its app to freeze or crash on Android devices connected to specific Wi-Fi networks.

The problem primarily affects Samsung and Google Pixel phones, but only when connected to Wi-Fi; mobile data connections function normally.

There’s no official fix yet, though workarounds include switching to mobile data or reverting to an older version of the app.

If the Spotify app on Android keeps freezing or crashing when connected to Wi-Fi, you’re not alone. Spotify has acknowledged the problem, confirming that the issue affects certain Android users and that a fix is currently in the works.

Reports across Spotify’s community forums (via 9to5Google) suggest the app becomes unresponsive almost immediately after connecting to Wi-Fi, but works normally on mobile data. Many describe the same pattern wherein the app opens briefly, freezes, and then crashes. Some Reddit users also note that playback resumes only when Wi-Fi is turned off or when switching to a different network, hinting that the problem may be linked to specific routers or configurations.

In a response to the community, Spotify said: We’ve received reports from Android users (mainly Samsung and Google Pixel) experiencing issues where the Spotify app becomes unresponsive, freezes, or crashes when connected to certain WiFi networks. The issue doesn’t occur while using mobile data. Reports suggest the issue has been affecting users for roughly two weeks before Spotify officially acknowledged it. While the company adds that its engineering teams are currently investigating the problem, it has not provided a definitive timeline for a fix.

For now, the bug seems limited to select Android devices and specific Wi-Fi setups. However, some users have also speculated that the problem could be linked to Chromecast-ready devices on the same network. This might explain why the crashes only occur when connected to Wi-Fi, but not when using mobile data or offline mode.

Users have also reported that common troubleshooting methods, such as clearing the cache or reinstalling the app, haven’t solved the problem. Until a patch is released, you can try switching to mobile data or temporarily disabling Wi-Fi while streaming. Alternatively, you can also try rolling back to an earlier app version from a couple of weeks ago.

