The is the only clear Pixel 9 case I can recommend in good conscience

For all the years I’ve been reviewing phone cases, one constant has remained: I do not like clear TPU cases.

Despite being the most common type of case you find on the market, I can’t stand them. They look cheap, fit poorly, and worst of all, collect fingerprints like crazy.

Thankfully, the Spigen Ultra Hybrid Zero One edition covers all of those bases, and that’s as true as ever for the Pixel 9 series models. The printed backing is obviously the star of the show, showing the internals of your Pixel 9 in a way that’s sure to impress your nerdy companions. Your date, maybe not so much.

But a big part of the look is the way the details are printed. Some are printed on the inside of the case and some on the outside, which gives it a cool 3D effect. It really reminded me of the clear plastic Game Boy Color I had as a kid, but without compromising the build quality of the phone itself.

Those patterns are printed over a rigid polycarbonate plate on the back of the case, which makes the case itself feel more protective. It won’t be anywhere near the level of Otterbox, but it’s about as good as it gets for TPU cases.

But for me, the biggest advantage of this approach — more than a sleek look or drop protection — is that it helps mitigate fingerprints.

Don't waste your money on cheap TPU cases — just get the Ultra Hybrid Zero One.

The printed sections on the back are matte, so unless you’ve been literally finger painting with motor oil your fingerprints won’t show up on the back. There are a few glossy sections, but the frosted black finish hides them pretty well.

If you want to buy a cheap throwaway clear TPU case for your Pixel 9, by all means, go waste your money. If you want a clear case that doesn’t suck, spend a few more bucks on the Ultra Hybrid Zero One edition.

