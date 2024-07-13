Spigen Ultra Hybrid for Google Pixel 8a review: Should you buy it?

Spigen Ultra Hybrid for Google Pixel 8a The Spigen Ultra Hybrid is a safe, reliable choice if you want a clear case.

Spigen Ultra Hybrid for Google Pixel 8a review: At a glance What is it? The Spigen Ultra Hybrid is a TPU case for the Google Pixel 8a with good drop support. It's available in multiple finishes, but I reviewed the crystal clear version.

it? The Spigen Ultra Hybrid is a TPU case for the Google Pixel 8a with good drop support. It's available in multiple finishes, but I reviewed the crystal clear version. What is the price? You can buy the Spigen Ultra Hybrid for $15.99 in the US.

You can buy the Spigen Ultra Hybrid for $15.99 in the US. Where can you buy it? The Spigen Ultra Hybrid for the Google Pixel 8a is available in major retail stores like Amazon.

The Spigen Ultra Hybrid for the Google Pixel 8a is available in major retail stores like Amazon. Is it worth it? The Spigen Ultra Hybrid offers good protection for the Pixel 8a, and its glossy design accentuates the phone's perky colorways. If fingerprints are an issue, consider grabbing one of the Ultra Hybrid's matte finish alternatives.

Should you buy the Spigen Ultra Hybrid for Google Pixel 8a?

Nick Fernandez / Android Authority

The Spigen Ultra Hybrid has long been one of my favorite clear cases. Its design is quite plain, which is exactly what you’d expect from a clear case. Straight out of the box, there’s a protective film over the back, likely to prevent smudges and fingerprints before it reaches you. As you’ll see, this precaution is well justified.

Unlike most cheap clear cases with a flexible TPU build, the Ultra Hybrid includes a rigid polycarbonate plate at the back for added protection. The camera bump is mostly covered, and while the raised profile is still present, it’s less pronounced.

Although there are no thick bumpers on the corners, the case does incorporate Spigen’s Air Cushion technology. This includes small air pockets designed to prevent catastrophic damage if your phone lands on a corner. While there aren’t any grip strips, the TPU material is grippy enough, and there’s a spot to attach a wrist strap if you’re particularly clumsy. The buttons are tactile and clicky, with a bumpy texture on the power button to help you find it quickly without looking. The case wraps snugly around the front, so I never worried about it slipping off the Pixel 8a. However, the lip is quite pronounced, making swipe gestures a bit tricky at first.

Spigen's excellent clear case feels much sturdier than cheaper TPU options.

Overall, this excellent clear case feels much sturdier than cheaper TPU options. That said, it does suffer from one major drawback: fingerprints. The Spigen Ultra Hybrid’s glossy finish collects fingerprints and smudges quickly. If you’ve ever used a clear case, you know the drill. If not, be prepared to wipe down the back of your device frequently.

It’s worth noting that I tested the crystal clear version for this review, but the Ultra Hybrid also comes in a few other styles. For instance, the matte black version retains the clear backing but switches the side rails to a completely opaque material. The Zero One edition features a printed backing that showcases the internals of the Pixel 8a.

The clear version is the most affordable, costing just under $20. While you can find a cheap clear TPU case for around $10, in my experience, it’s worth spending a bit more for superior drop protection and build quality. The other colors are slightly more expensive, which somewhat diminishes their value.

The Spigen Ultra Hybrid is a reliable choice if you want a clear case.

What are the best Spigen Ultra Hybrid for Google Pixel 8a alternatives?

Nick Fernandez / Android Authority

If you don’t think that the Spigen Ultra Hybrid is for you, find a few alternative cases for your Pixel 8a below: Cyrill Cecile ($22.99 at Amazon): Cyrill is a sub-brand of Spigen, so you get the same great build quality, but with a frosted or printed back to help mitigate the fingerprint issue.

Cyrill is a sub-brand of Spigen, so you get the same great build quality, but with a frosted or printed back to help mitigate the fingerprint issue. Spigen Tough Armor ($19.99 at Amazon): The Tough Armor is a far more understated case than the Ultra Hybrid but will hide your Pixel 8a’s colorway from view.

The Tough Armor is a far more understated case than the Ultra Hybrid but will hide your Pixel 8a’s colorway from view. Caseology Nano Pop ($17.99 at Amazon): If the Tough Armor is a little too dreary and you don’t want a clear case, the Nano Pop is an excellent alternative, providing a pop of cheerful color.

