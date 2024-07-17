Spigen Liquid Air for Google Pixel 8a review: Should you buy it?

Spigen Liquid Air for Google Pixel 8a The Liquid Air is a simple case, but the pattern on the back adds just enough to make it a good pick.

Should you buy the Spigen Liquid Air for Google Pixel 8a?

Nick Fernandez / Android Authority

If you’re looking for an affordable and straightforward case for your Pixel 8a, the Spigen Liquid Air is a solid option. It covers the essentials while adding just enough visual flair to distinguish itself from the crowded field of thin TPU cases.

Upon unboxing, you’ll find that the case is flexible and easy to install. Its entirely TPU construction ensures a snug fit, with a slight overhang to protect the screen without hindering swipe gestures.

One of the standout features is the textured back. The tiny triangles look appealing and add a bit of grip. The grooves are shallow enough to prevent dirt or residue from getting trapped, and the case’s flexibility makes it easy to remove and clean.

The camera bar is fully covered, allowing the natural colors of your Pixel 8a to peek through just slightly. The raised bar with a different texture maintains the distinct design language of the Pixel lineup. The sides of the case feature another shallow, grippy texture. While it doesn’t add significant grip, the case remains comfortable to hold and use. I never experienced any issues with it slipping out of my hand or off my desk.

If you're in the market for an affordable and straightforward case for your Pixel 8a, the Spigen Liquid Air is a solid option.

The buttons are responsive and clicky, and there are two holes for a wrist strap, although they are only on one side. This might be a limitation if you prefer using a lanyard.

As a thin case, the Spigen Liquid Air doesn’t offer the highest level of protection, but it is rated for military-grade drop resistance. It includes Spigen’s Air Cushion technology, which provides extra protection if your phone lands on a corner. Based on my experience with this case, keeping your Pixel 8a safe from all but the most severe drops should be sufficient.

The main drawback of the Liquid Air for the Pixel 8a is its limited color options, available only in dark green and black. However, at just $18, it still offers great value.

What are the best Spigen Liquid Air for Google Pixel 8a review alternatives?

Nick Fernandez / Android Authority

If the Spigen Liquid Air isn’t the right case for you, here are a few other Pixel 8a cases that are worth considering: Ringke Onyx ($14.99 at Amazon): The Ringke Onyx employs a similar design to the Liquid Air, making it the closest like-for-like alternative.

The Ringke Onyx employs a similar design to the Liquid Air, making it the closest like-for-like alternative. Spigen Rugged Armor ($16.99 at Amazon): If you need a bit more protection, the Rugged Armor from Spigen adds a little bulk for additional drop shielding.

If you need a bit more protection, the Rugged Armor from Spigen adds a little bulk for additional drop shielding. Caseology Parallax ($17.99 at Amazon): The Caseology Parallax also features a patterned rear plate but does offer more color options and a more playful aesthetic.

