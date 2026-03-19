Spider-Man ditches Xperia for a Galaxy Z Flip in Brand New Day, and the internet can't get over it

Spider-Man: Brand New Day Official Trailer

Spider-Man may have just switched smartphone brands, and the internet can’t stop talking about it.

In the trailer for Spider-Man: Brand New Day, Peter Parker is seen using what looks like a Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7. Parker casually props it display-down on a rusty ledge, to every smartphone enthusiast’s horror. He’s also seen scrolling Instagram Reels on the thing before he snaps it shut and goes in for one of his legendary swoops down a tall New York building.

Those couple of moments from the trailer have now exploded into whole Reddit threads with folks discussing Parker’s smartphone choices.

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Spidey has historically been tied to Sony Xperia phones across multiple films, a perk of Sony owning the character’s movie rights. This apparent switch to Samsung feels like a quiet but notable breakup.

But the bigger conversation online isn’t about brand loyalty, it’s about Peter’s bank balance.

Following the events of No Way Home, MCU Peter is basically broke, making his shiny foldable purchase questionable at best. Naturally, the internet had jokes:

“This is killing me because I once bought a ‘nice’ phone, thinking it was an investment, and then spent the next three months acting broke because of it. Peter really said priorities first, rent later I guess,” noted a comment on Reddit.

“In Spider-Man: Brand New Day (2026), Peter uses a Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7, which costs $1,100 at its cheapest. This is the reason why he is so poor,” said another.

And there are so many comments like these that are just pure fun to read if you have nothing better to do. Here are my favorite ones: “You either die an iPhone or live long enough to see yourself become an Android.”

“For everyone saying rent should be higher because NYC, have you considered that maybe constant supervillain attacks might lower a place’s rent?”

“Technology is far more advanced in this universe. For all we know, this phone is 300-500”

“He probably got it like how I got mine through trading in a shitty phone to get a new one by switching plans.”

“You don’t know. Maybe he had the Z Flip 6, and he traded it in for the 7 so that he could get the 7 for $400.”

“No, he got it from one of the poors he beats with his fists.” At this point, Peter Parker might not have his life together, but his phone game is undeniably on point.

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