Spectrum TV: Pricing, plans, and more about Charter's television options

Spectrum

Spectrum TV is the television division of Charter Communications. It offers a wide range of cable TV packages for its customers, along with ways to watch TV without cable. Most recently, it started offering semi-exclusive TV shows for its subscribers.

Here’s a look at everything you need to know about Spectrum TV. We will update this article if there are any changes to its plans and services.

What is Spectrum TV? As stated, Spectrum TV is the TV division of Charter Communications, which also offers internet access, landline phone services, and most recently mobile phone services via Spectrum Mobile. Charter started using the Spectrum brand name for its TV, internet, and phone services in 2014. It is currently the third biggest pay-TV service in the US, behind only AT&T and Comcast. It is available in parts of 41 states.

Spectrum TV plans There are a number of different plans, both for people who have a standard cable TV connection at home and for those who want to cut the cord.

Cable TV plans Spectrum TV offers three main plans for cable TV subscribers. All plans also allow users to access the Spectrum TV app for PCs, mobile devices, and smart TVs, along with thousands of free and paid on-demand TV shows and movies. The specific channel lineup for each plan may differ depending on your location. Other premium channels may be added to each plan for additional fees. TV Select: Over 125 HD channels, starting at $59.99 a month.

Over 125 HD channels, starting at $59.99 a month. TV Select Plus Entertainment View : Over 205 HD channels, with 80 additional basic cable channels, starting at $71.99 a month.

: Over 205 HD channels, with 80 additional basic cable channels, starting at $71.99 a month. TV Select Plus Sports View Plus Entertainment View: Over 228 channels, including live sports, starting at $77.99 a month. All of these plans require a set-top box, DVR box, or CableCARD device connected to your home TV. Customers can also access these channels with the Spectrum TV app. Keep in mind that Charter/Spectrum also offers bundles with internet access, telephone, and mobile service for other rates too. The company also offers cable TV plans specifically for Latino audiences.

Channel add-ons are also available for as little as $6 a month, and subscribers can currently enjoy a year of access to Peacock for free.

Spectrum News/Spectrum Sports

In addition to providing cable channels from other companies, Charter also offers its own programming in certain markets. Spectrum News offers local news 24 hours a day in 10 US states, including New York City. In addition, Spectrum Sports operates regional sports channels in four US states. That includes New York City, where the channel shows live New York Mets games, and Los Angeles, which shows local LA Lakers and LA Dodgers games.

Spectrum TV app

TV customers can also access the Spectrum TV app which allows users to access live TV channels on their PC, smart TV, or mobile device at home and away from home. Some channels, such as local broadcast channels are not available on the app if it is not connected to a Spectrum internet source. The applications also offer full access to the cable TV service’s on-demand library of TV shows and movies. The mobile app can download those programs for offline viewing. Additionally, you can program your home DVR remotely with the app.

Currently, the app’s supported devices include: iOS-based phones and tablets

Apple TV set-top boxes

Android-based phones and tablets

Amazon Fire tablets

Samsung smart TVs

Microsoft Xbox One consoles In addition, the mobile apps also support Google Chromecast dongles and TVs, which allow them to cast their apps on those devices.

Until recently, a Spectrum TV app was also available for Roku smart TVs and devices. However, in mid-December 2020, Spectrum announced that it had not been able to reach a new agreement with Roku. As a result, the Spectrum TV app was removed from Roku’s download library. Users who already downloaded the app on their Roku device can continue to use it, but they are advised to not delete the app from their device.

Spectrum Originals

Starting in 2018, Spectrum TV started showing original programming via its on-demand service under the Spectrum Originals brand. These shows are semi-exclusive to the service. That means they either are original to the US market or released first for Spectrum customers before becoming available on other outlets.

List of currently available shows LA’s Finest — A spin-off of the movie Bad Boys II. The action series stars Gabrielle Union as LAPD Detective Sydney “Syd” Burnet, and Jessica Alba as her LAPD partner Nancy McKenna (two seasons, now canceled).

A spin-off of the movie Bad Boys II. The action series stars Gabrielle Union as LAPD Detective Sydney “Syd” Burnet, and Jessica Alba as her LAPD partner Nancy McKenna (two seasons, now canceled). Mad About You — Helen Hunt and Paul Reiser reprise their roles of Jamie and Paul Buchman in this sequel to their hit 1990s sitcom (one season).

Helen Hunt and Paul Reiser reprise their roles of Jamie and Paul Buchman in this sequel to their hit 1990s sitcom (one season). Curfew — This is a UK import series. It’s set in the near future after a deadly virus causes the government to impose a 12-hour total curfew at night. A group of drivers decides to compete in an illegal street race. The winner will be able to be free of government control (one season, canceled).

This is a UK import series. It’s set in the near future after a deadly virus causes the government to impose a 12-hour total curfew at night. A group of drivers decides to compete in an illegal street race. The winner will be able to be free of government control (one season, canceled). Manhunt: Deadly Games — A docudrama centering on the search for the man responsible for the 1996 Olympic bombing in Atlanta (one limited series).

A docudrama centering on the search for the man responsible for the 1996 Olympic bombing in Atlanta (one limited series). Temple — This is another UK import series. It stars Mark Strong as a doctor who performs surgery in an illegal clinic in the London Underground (one season).

This is another UK import series. It stars Mark Strong as a doctor who performs surgery in an illegal clinic in the London Underground (one season). Paradise Lost — A gothic drama set in a small Mississippi town, centering on a family that moves there, as they quickly uncover major secrets (one season, canceled).

A gothic drama set in a small Mississippi town, centering on a family that moves there, as they quickly uncover major secrets (one season, canceled). Side Games — A Spanish-language drama about a professional soccer team (one season).

A Spanish-language drama about a professional soccer team (one season). The Bite — Previously known as The Second Wave, this is a six-episode series set in New York City. A deadlier version of the current coronavirus is spreading and forcing its residents to deal with the possible end of the world. This show stars Audra McDonald and Taylor Schilling.

