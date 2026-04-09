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Traveling with power banks? New limit may impact your next flight

Southwest is cracking down on how many power banks you can fly with.
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2 hours ago

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TL;DR
  • Southwest Airlines has announced a change to its power bank policy.
  • Passengers will only be allowed to bring one power bank onto the plane.
  • The airline plans to equip its fleet with in-seat power by the middle of next year.

As the number of rechargeable devices we take on flights continues to grow, so does the number of power banks. Unfortunately, that means the number of power bank-related fires on planes has also gone up. To minimize the potential of in-flight fires caused by power banks in the future, Southwest is adjusting its policy.

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This week, Southwest Airlines announced that it is limiting how many power banks you’ll be able to carry with you on a flight. Starting on April 20, you’ll only be allowed to carry one power bank with you, and it cannot be stored in the overhead bin or in checked luggage. As before, you’ll still be required to keep your power bank visible at all times when it’s in use.

Although you’re expected to only bring one power bank, the airline won’t be aggressively enforcing the policy. Southwest’s VP of Safety and Security, Dave Hunt, tells The Associated Press that it will just stress this point to travelers as they book their flights and arrive to the airport. The airline won’t be searching bags or confiscating power banks if you have one too many. Hunt states the new rule will “strengthen our ability to contain and mitigate lithium battery incidents, including reducing the risk of battery fires.”

Southwest is also working on a solution to accommodate passengers for the inconvenience. The airline plans to outfit its fleet with in-seat power by the middle of next year.

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