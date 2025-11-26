Record-low price: Soundcore Q11i headphones at $29.99

Hey, audio gear hunters! If you’re on a budget but in need of quality headphones, the Soundcore Q11i might just be what you’re looking for. Normally priced at $49.99, these over-ear headphones are down to $29.99 right now, thanks to Black Friday. That’s a solid 40% discount. Soundcore Q11i Headphones for $29.99 (40% off)

The Soundcore Q11i stands out with a few neat features. They boast 40mm drivers and support Hi-Res audio when connected with the included AUX cable. A unique feature is the BassUp button, which gives your bass a quick boost when you need it. That’s not all—these headphones pack an impressive battery life of up to 60 hours. Can’t wait to listen? A five-minute charge is all you need to get 4 hours of playback.

Other nifty features include Bluetooth multipoint, allowing you to connect two devices simultaneously for easy switching. This can be extremely convenient if you’re managing calls on your laptop and phone simultaneously.

The ear cushions are detachable, so they’re easy to maintain. While they don’t have active noise cancellation, they make up for it with their robust design and handy controls.

With a shining Amazon review score of 4.6 stars, you can be confident about their quality and performance. And grabbing this deal during Black Friday means you get them at the lowest possible price! Honestly, they are already a great deal at full price. This discount only makes the headphones more enticing.

Follow