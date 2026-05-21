Soundcore has a 3D scanner for Nebula X1 projectors that transforms your home into art

Stephen Schenck / Android Authority

TL;DR SpaceFlow is a 3D scanner add-on for Soundcore’s Nebula X1 and X1 Pro projectors.

Users can describe a scene to SpaceFlow’s AI, and the system will prepare animated, custom graphics in response.

The Nebula X1 then projects that output perspective-correct onto the scene for an impressively 3D-feeling look.

Last year, Soundcore introduced two of its beefiest projectors to date: the triple-laser, 4K Nebula X1, and the absolute unit that is the Nebula X1 Pro, outfitted with its own wireless Dolby Atmos 7.1.4 audio system. These high-end models have already been taking movie night to the next level for shoppers who have brought them home, and Soundcore is now extending their utility in a whole new direction with the introduction of Nebula SpaceFlow.

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SpaceFlow is a compact dual-camera accessory that attaches to either the Nebula X1 or X1 Pro. With both a time-of-flight sensor and structured light emitter, it essentially functions like a Microsoft Kinect, and can scan its environment in order to develop a 3D model of it surroundings.

Stephen Schenck / Android Authority

The hardware is part one — part two is a generative AI system that allows you to describe what you’d like to see on the surfaces SpaceFlow just scanned. Maybe you want to transform a wall in your home into an overgrown, vine-covered jungle cliff. Or maybe you’re looking to save some time at the holidays and just project decorations all over your house, rather than physically hanging them. SpaceFlow is smart enough to recognize obstructions like windows and build its scene around them. And then, once the imagery’s ready, your Nebula X1 projector beams it out with appropriate perspective correction for that perfect 3D look.

There’s no manual measuring of any surfaces, nor needing to have any design talents of your own — just tell SpaceFlow what you want, and it does all the heavy lifting. It can even generate animations, making your scene come alive with motion. The demos we’ve seen so far are honestly pretty impressive, and look like the sort of thing you might see from a professional theatrical production.

What’s this kind of zero-effort decorating going to cost you? Soundcore’s introducing the Nebula SpaceFlow today with an MSRP of $799, but if you’re quick, you can grab it at the introductory price of just $399.

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