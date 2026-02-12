The new Soundcore Nebula P1i projector is already $50 off

Are you looking for a portable projector? This one is my personal favorite right now. The Soundcore Nebula P1i Smart Projector actually just launched, and you can already save $50 thanks to an Amazon on-page coupon. This brings the cost down to only $319.99. Buy the Soundcore Nebula P1i Smart Projector for just $319.99 ($50 off)

This offer is available from Amazon. The discount comes in the form of a $50 on-page coupon. Make sure to apply it before adding the projector to your cart.

I personally own a Yaber T2 portable projector, and it works great. I honestly hadn’t felt the urge to upgrade until I saw this one. The Soundcore Nebula P1i Smart Projector is pretty special. Let’s talk about why!

Most of the experience is actually pretty standard when it comes to nicer portable projectors. You get a sleek design that is quite portable. The unit measures 7.20 × 8.04 × 8.99in. That makes it easy to haul on your adventures, move around the house, or even carry around in a backpack or larger purse.

Anker

It can project a 150-inch image at Full HD resolution and deliver 380 lumens of brightness. What makes it truly special is the audio, though. Until recently, projector speakers were quite disappointing. Things are getting better in this department, and the Soundcore Nebula P1i Smart Projector is definitely not falling behind. The speakers literally flip out and rotate, so you can direct them in your direction. Also, these are two 10W speakers, so audio quality won’t disappoint. Of course, you can always upgrade to one of the best Bluetooth speakers if you prefer.

Another really nice addition is that it runs on Google TV, so you really don’t need an external source. It also works with both Google Cast and NEBULA Cast, if you prefer beaming content from your device. If you prefer a wired connection, there is an HDMI port in the back.

Want in on this deal? Remember, this is a new product, and those aren’t commonly on sale. There’s a chance this coupon won’t be around for long. It’s technically a record-low price, too!

Follow