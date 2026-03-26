The awesome Soundcore Nebula P1i Smart Projector just hit a new record-low price

Remember when we were kids, and projectors were pretty much for the rich kids? Well, things have changed. They are now portable, pretty capable, and surprisingly affordable. Especially if you can catch one on sale. Today, you can take the Soundcore Nebula P1i Smart Projector home (or anywhere, really) at a 20% discount. This is a brand-new record-low price, so it’s the cheapest it has ever been. Buy the Soundcore Nebula P1i Smart Projector for just $295 ($74 off)

This offer is available on Amazon as part of the Big Spring Deal sales event. The Big Spring sale runs through March 31st, so you might want to act quickly.

I swear my movie nights are like 10 times better since I got myself a portable projector. I own the Yaber T2, which is awesome, and I swear I haven’t felt the itch to switch until I caught a glimpse of the Soundcore Nebula P1i Smart Projector. Let me tell you why!

Most of the experience is actually pretty standard. It has a sleek design that is quite portable, measuring only 7.20 × 8.04 × 8.99in. That makes it super easy to carry around the house, store, or even take on your adventures to friends’ houses or out into the outdoors. It will easily fit in most backpacks and possibly even larger purses.

Once in action, it can project at up to 150 inches, featuring a nice Full HD resolution and 380 lumens of brightness. What truly makes it special is the audio, though. As you can see in the image, the speakers flip out and can be rotated at any angle. Also, these are two 10W speakers, so they can reach a pretty nice volume. This is refreshing, as audio quality is an area projectors never really excelled at until recently, and that is, if they even had speakers.

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You don’t have to settle with the built-in speakers, though. It features Bluetooth connectivity, so you can also use any of the best speakers out there.

Another really cool thing is that this is a self-contained device and needs no external sources. It runs Google TV, which means it also supports Google Cast. Additionally, you can use NEBULA Cast. That said, there is an HDMI port if you prefer a wired connection. My only complaint is that it has no internal battery, so you have to plug it in to use it.

Want in on this deal? Remember, Big Spring Deals end this Tuesday, so you’d best get it sometime before then if you want to catch this offer.

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