The highly rated Soundcore Nebula P1 drops to just $639 for portable movie nights

Amazon has cut the Soundcore Nebula P1 down to $639, saving you $160 off its $799 recommended retail price. That is a 20% discount relative to the RRP, and it matches the best price we have seen on this projector outside of a brief Prime Day dip last month.

The Nebula P1 stands out from the usual portable projector crowd by including a pair of detachable wireless speakers. That gives you more freedom to place the speakers where they sound best, instead of being stuck with audio coming from the projector body. Two 10W speakers, Dolby Audio support, and up to roughly 20 hours of speaker playback make this a strong fit for movie nights indoors or out.

On the picture side, this is a 1080p Google TV projector with 650 ANSI lumens brightness and support for screen sizes up to 180 inches. It also features auto image adjustment and a built-in gimbal and handle design, so it is made for quick setup when you want to move it from room to room or take it outside. The whole package is aimed more at convenience and flexible audio than a full premium home theater setup.

It also has a 4.5-star review rating, which should give shoppers a bit more confidence before buying. At $639 on Amazon, this is a strong chance to grab a portable projector with better-than-usual sound and a design built for travel.

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