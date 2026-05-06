The highly rated Soundcore Boom 2 Plus speaker drops to its best price of the year

When it comes to outdoor fun, having the right speaker can really enhance your experience. The Soundcore Boom 2 Plus Portable Speaker by Anker recently had a price drop, now sitting at $169.99, down from its retail price of $249.99. That’s a nice little 32% discount off the regular price.

This portable speaker is designed for music lovers who enjoy deep, rich sound. With a maximum output of 140W thanks to its dual woofers and tweeters, you can expect booming bass and clear highs. The BassUp 2.0 technology elevates the audio output for a more immersive listening experience. Additionally, the Boom 2 Plus features a fast-charging capability, allowing you to fully charge it in just three hours for a playtime of up to 20 hours. It’s also IPX7 waterproof and floatable, making it ideal for beach trips or rainy days. Plus, with customizable EQ settings and the ability to connect to over 100 speakers, you can tailor your sound for any setting.

Check out the deal on Amazon