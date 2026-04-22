Save 36% on the powerful Soundcore Boom 2 Bluetooth speaker — now just $89.99

DealHunt / Android Authority

My summers wouldn’t be complete without my trusty Bluetooth speaker providing the soundtrack. If you’re similar, you might be interested in the latest price drop on the highly rated Anker Soundcore Boom 2. You can now get it for $89.99, down from its retail price of $119.99. While it has dropped to this price briefly before, it’s never been cheaper.

We found this deal through our partner AI-powered price intelligence platform. It tracks thousands of products, analyzes historical pricing data, and helps you make informed purchasing decisions. AI still isn’t perfect, but we think it’s on to a winner with this deal. Below, you can see the price history information and other handy AI insights about the deal to help you decide if you want to take advantage of the offer.

This portable outdoor speaker packs a punch with 80W max booming bass, thanks to a specialized racetrack subwoofer and BassUp 2.0 technology. It also features 24-hour battery life, so you can keep the music going all day. The IPX7 waterproof certification means you can take it anywhere, from the beach to the pool, without worrying about water damage. Plus, with customizable EQ options and the ability to connect over 100 speakers with PartyCast 2.0, it’s designed for every occasion.

According to our partner AI site, this product scores a fantastic 98 out of 100. This score reflects that it is currently priced at $89.99, which is $27.91 below its average price of $117.90 over the past 90 days, equating to a savings of 24%. It is at an all-time low, and the price dropped just hours ago, making it a fresh deal. Check out the deal on Amazon

With an impressive 4.7-star rating from 6,855 reviews, the Soundcore Boom 2 is highly rated, confirming its quality and performance in the market. Don’t miss out on this excellent deal!

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