Starting a vlog is simpler and cheaper with this Sony ZV-1F deal

Knowing I work in this field, I am always asked which camera is better for aspiring YouTubers and vloggers. I always answer that things like composition, hosting personality, and video editing will make a bigger difference in the beginning, so it’s best to focus on those intangible factors at first, even if you’re using a camera phone. If I were to recommend a dedicated camera, though, it would probably be something like the Sony ZV-1F Vlog Camera, and it’s currently on sale, saving you $101.99. Get the Sony ZV-1F Vlog Camera for just $398 ($101.99 off)

This offer is available from Amazon. By the way, the camera is available in two color versions: Black and White. Both are identically discounted.

So, what makes the Sony ZV-1F Vlog Camera a good starter camera? Well, it’s literally in the name. This camera was specifically designed for vlogging and casual shooting.

The Sony ZV-1F Vlog Camera is smaller and lighter than most dedicated cameras out there. It measures 4.25 × 2.38 × 1.88in and weighs 8.1oz. This makes it easier to carry and handle with one hand when needed.

Other optimizations make this an easy-to-use vlogging camera. It has a flippy screen that measures three inches, so you can easily record yourself, knowing you are in frame. While most cameras have a horrible integrated microphone, this one features a three-capsule directional mic with a wind muff. While getting a dedicated microphone is still better, this one will sound better than usual compared to other cameras.

This is technically a point-and-shoot camera, as it has no interchangeable lenses. This may seem like a downside to some, but it makes the shooting process simpler, and beginners won’t have to spend hundreds or thousands of dollars on lenses. Not to mention, researching lens options is a whole other quest, in and of itself.

You’ll get a 20mm wide-angle lens, which is also great for recording yourself while getting more content in frame. While it is small and affordable, it offers pretty good quality. It rocks a 1-inch 20.1MP CMOS sensor, an F2 aperture, and nice Sony optimizations like eye autofocus. It can also record 4K at up to 30fps or Full HD at as much as 120fps.

All things considered, this is actually a fantastic camera for aspiring YouTubers and vloggers. It will get you used to camera terminology and technique, all without breaking the bank. You will eventually outgrow the camera once you have polished your style, hosting personality, and shooting technique. For now, you don’t need to spend over $400 on a fancy camera system that will likely just confuse you more.