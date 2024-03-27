New leak suggests Xperia 1 VI could be shorter and wider due to a key change

Robert Triggs / Android Authority

TL;DR The Sony Xperia 1 VI’s dimensions have apparently leaked.

The phone could be wider and shorter than the Xperia 1 V.

It’s believed that the device will also bring a 19.5:9 screen ratio.

Sony has offered a 21:9 display on its high-end phones since the first Xperia 1 and Xperia 5 launched back in 2019. Now, a new leak asserts that the company’s next flagship phone could be wider and shorter than its predecessor due to a more conventional screen ratio.

Zackbuks on Weibo has claimed that the rumored Xperia 1 VI will measure 162 x 74.4 x 8.45mm. That would make it shorter and wider than the Xperia 1 V (165 x 71 x 8.3mm).

The leaker also asserts that Sony will drop the 21:9 screen ratio in favor of a 19.5:9 ratio, hence the shorter and wider design. They add that the screen measures 149.6mm x 69.4mm (~6.5 inches diagonal). This change, if confirmed, means the Xperia 1 VI’s screen ratio would match the likes of the Galaxy S24 line.

This isn’t the only leak we’ve heard in recent days. The tipster recently claimed that the new phone will switch from a 4K display resolution to a “2K+” screen. This would mark the first time that the Xperia 1 series doesn’t offer a 4K screen.

Either way, we’d caution you to take these rumors with a pinch of salt, as this source doesn’t have a perfect track record.

