Like collecting weird phones? This absurdly tall Xperia prototype might be right up your alley

TL;DR A rare Sony Xperia prototype is currently available for purchase.

First showcased at MWC 2019, this prototype device is taller than any Xperia phone to reach production.

It packs Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 855 chip, 6GB RAM, and 128GB storage and costs just $250.

In addition to their exceptional pro-grade cameras, Sony’s Xperia flagships are known for their tall, skinny designs and ultra-widescreen 21:9 aspect ratio 4K displays. Although Sony has switched to an inferior 19.5:9 aspect ratio 1080p display on its latest Xperia 1 VI and made the phone a little shorter and broader than its predecessor, it remains skinnier compared to flagship phones from Samsung and OnePlus. The Xperia 1 VI is still an excellent choice for fans of Sony’s tall and skinny design, but if you’re not satisfied with the recent changes, there’s a rare Xperia prototype that may pique your interest.

First showcased at MWC 2019, this 5G mmWave Xperia prototype features a 21:9 aspect ratio OLED display and has a sizeable chin that makes it taller than any of Sony’s production models. It packs Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 855 chipset, a mmWave 5G-capable Snapdragon X50 modem, 6GB of RAM, and 128GB onboard storage.

Although its cameras aren’t as great as those on Sony’s latest flagship, it has a respectable 12MP+12MP dual-camera setup on the back with ZEISS optics and an 8MP selfie shooter. The phone also packs a 4,500mAh battery and a USB-C port for charging and data transfers. Best of all, it’s currently available for just $250 (via Reddit).

That’s a small price for a one-of-a-kind device that some of you may want to add to your collection. However, be prepared to shell out more for shipping, as you’ll have to import it from Ukraine. It goes without saying that despite the decent specs, you won’t be able to use it as your daily driver, as it’s probably running dated pre-release software.

