Sony Xperia 1 VI and Xperia 10 VI leaked in high-quality images

TL;DR A massive leak has revealed official-looking images of the upcoming Sony Xperia 1 VI and Xperia 10 VI.

The Xperia 1 VI retains a similar design to its predecessors, while the Xperia 10 VI is ditching a camera lens.

The phones could potentially debut at Sony’s Xperia event on May 17.

While they may not be the most popular mainstream phones, Sony’s Xperia devices have a dedicated following among tech enthusiasts. Now, a massive image leak offers a glimpse into Sony’s upcoming flagship, the Xperia 1 VI, and its more affordable sibling, the Xperia 10 VI. These phones are expected to launch soon, and the official-looking images come from leaker @ArseneLupin on X/Twitter.

The leaked images confirm that the Xperia 1 VI largely retains the design language of its predecessors. This includes the vertically stacked triple rear camera array and the flat display flanked by top and bottom bezels.

Sony remains one of the few manufacturers to avoid notches and punch-holes in favor of a more traditional design, with the front-facing camera and dual front-firing speakers housed within the bezels. The right side features the volume rocker, a power button, and the dedicated camera button.

The bottom edge of the Xperia 1 VI houses a USB-C port, microphone, and SIM card slot. Notably, the top edge retains the beloved 3.5mm headphone jack as well as a secondary microphone. Leaked color options include a classic black, a deep olive green, and a subtle beige, all finished with what looks like a frosted matte texture. The images also reveal an official Sony case with a built-in kickstand and lanyard holes, which will be available in the same colors as the phone itself.

While the overall look is familiar, previous rumors suggest that Sony will depart from the traditional 21:9 aspect ratio in favor of a more conventional 19.5:9 ratio. Details about the camera system remain scarce, with speculation that it might stay similar to the previous generation.

The budget Xperia

The Xperia 10 VI is clearly the more playful sibling. While it’s also coming in classic black and white shades, the addition of a vibrant pastel blue brings a touch of personality to the mid-range model. The leaked images confirm previous rumors that the Xperia 10 VI will be ditching the dedicated telephoto lens found on its more expensive sibling. Instead, the Xperia 10 VI may rely on in-sensor zoom capabilities from its main camera.

In terms of design, it maintains a flat display with bezels and houses the front-facing camera within the top bezel, just like the Xperia 1 VI. However, a closer look reveals some key differences. Unlike the metallic side frame of its pricier sibling, the Xperia 10 VI appears to have a different material for its frame.

The side edges themselves are also more noticeably curved. Another point of distinction is the absence of the dedicated camera button found on the Xperia 1 VI. On a positive note, the Xperia 10 VI does retain a headphone jack on the top edge.

We’re still in the dark about crucial specifications for both devices, such as the exact processor, RAM and storage configurations, and detailed camera specifications. And naturally, pricing remains the biggest mystery of all.

The company recently announced an Xperia event scheduled for May 17. It’s highly likely we’ll get to see both these devices being announced at the event. However, Sony’s history of delayed market releases means that fans in the US and other regions might face a significant wait to get their hands on these new Xperia devices.

