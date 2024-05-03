Sony's Pixel 8a rival could pack a 3.5mm port and front-facing speakers

Robert Triggs / Android Authority

TL;DR A long-time leaker has posted a variety of apparent Sony Xperia 10 VI images online.

The images confirm the phone’s design along with a dual rear camera system and a 3.5mm port.

Sony has long offered the Xperia 10 series, generally offering solid if unspectacular mid-range phones. We’re expecting the Xperia 10 VI to launch at some point, and it looks like a trusted leaker has posted a ton of renders.

Evan Blass posted a smorgasbord of official-looking marketing images on X, giving us a good look at the Xperia 10 VI’s design and color options (Black, White, and Lavender). You can view the images below.

The pictures confirm several details, such as a 3.5mm port, dual front-facing speakers, possible water resistance, and a kickstand case with a lanyard hole. Sony’s phone also offers a dual rear camera system consisting of a main camera (with cropped 2x zoom) and an ultrawide shooter. Yes, Sony is dropping the 8MP 2x telephoto camera seen on last year’s phone in favor of cropped zoom. This might not be a downgrade in practice given the low resolution of the Xperia 10 V’s tele lens, to begin with.

There are still plenty of unknowns at this stage, though, such as the chipset, RAM, storage, screen, more detailed camera specs, and pricing. We’re guessing Sony will reveal all on May 17 at its Xperia event. In any event, the company will be up against stiff competition in the Google Pixel 8a, which is also expected to launch this month.

