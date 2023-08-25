Sony will launch the Xperia 5 V on this date come September

TL;DR Sony has announced an Xperia launch event for September.

The company will most likely reveal the Xperia 5 V on the day.

The phone will be Sony’s second flagship of the year after the Xperia 1 V.

Sony has revealed the date for its next Xperia smartphone launch. The company typically launches Xperia 5 series phones in the second half of the year, and like clockwork, we expect it to reveal the Xperia 5 V.

Sony has selected September 1 as the date for the launch. Specifically, the event will kick off at 9 AM CEST/3 AM ET on the first day of IFA 2023. So if you’re a true-blue Sony fan in the US, you’ll have to wake up bright and early to watch the Xperia 5 V launch live stream. Incidentally, the phone will arrive on the same day as its predecessor, the Xperia 5 IV.

What you should know about the Xperia 5 V The Xperia 5 V is set to become Sony’s second flagship for 2023 after the Xperia 1 V, which launched back in May. The Xperia 5 models are usually a bit cheaper and more compact than the Xperia 1 flagships, but they almost always sport top-shelf specs.

Speaking of which, the Xperia 5 V is also expected to feature the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip — Qualcomm’s top-tier processor that powers some of the best Android phones of 2023.

Sony’s strength lies in cameras and the Xperia 5 V is expected to bring a dual-camera setup. This would be a first for the Xperia 5 family of phones. We expect Sony to ditch the telephoto shooter altogether and stick to a main + ultrawide sensor combo.

Not a lot has leaked about the other phone’s specs, but you can head to our dedicated Xperia 5 V information hub to learn more about what we expect and want from the device.

