Sony Xperia 1 VIII surfaces for the first time

TL;DR The Sony Xperia 1 VIII has been spotted in a database for eSIM-compatible phones.

The model numbers are PM-1521-BV, PM-1522-BV, and PM-1523-BV.

These model numbers are likely for the phone and its variants rather than three different models.

There was a time when the fate of the Xperia line felt like it was up in the air, as it seemed the company was readying an exit from the mobile phone sector. However, Sony’s CFO confirmed that the firm still plans to support Xperia phones. Qualcomm also mentioned Sony as one of the manufacturers that will be taking advantage of its latest processor. As further proof that the Xperia line continues on, the company’s next Android flagship was recently spotted on a database.

The model numbers for a new Sony phone and its variants have appeared on Hot Mobile (via The Walkman Blog), a database that lists eSIM-compatible phones. According to the listing, the model numbers are PM-1521-BV, PM-1522-BV, and PM-1523-BV. The outlet points out that these model numbers are likely for one phone and its variants rather than three different models. Considering that the model numbers for the Sony Xperia 1 VI and Xperia 1 VII were PM-1490-BV and PM-1500-BV, it’s likely that these new model numbers are for the Xperia 1 VIII.

The Xperia 1 VIII won’t be released for a while, given that the VII was launched this year in May. But it looks like development is already underway. Thanks to Qualcomm, we already know that it will have a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC. One question that needs to be answered is, where will this new phone be sold?

