Sony Xperia 1 VIII might just bring the headphone jack back one more time

TL;DR The Sony Xperia 1 VIII may have been spotted in the FCC’s database.

The filing hints at a device with wireless charging, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and Wi-Fi 7 support.

This filing became available on April 13, days earlier than last year’s Xperia 1 VII.

An Xperia 1 VIII leak from earlier this month suggested that Sony may be ready to make some major changes to its usual formula. Since then, we’ve been eagerly waiting for more information to come out. Sony’s flagship may have now been spotted in the FCC’s database, and the filing offers a few additional details.

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The folks over at The Walkman Blog have found an FCC filing for a Sony device with the number PY7-30515Z. It appears that the filing was registered sometime in late March 2026 and became available on April 13. While there’s no outright mention of the device’s name, it’s believed this could be the Xperia 1 VIII.

If this is the Xperia 1 VIII, then it appears that Sony submitted its filing a little earlier this year. For comparison, the Xperia 1 VII’s filing became available on April 17, 2025. It’s unknown if this will have any impact on the launch date for Sony’s next flagship.

Unfortunately, the listing doesn’t offer much in terms of new details. The device is said to offer wireless charging, Wi-Fi 7 support, and 5G band support. It appears there are also several mentions of an earphone jack in the filings, so we can likely expect the return of the 3.5mm audio jack.

There’s still a lot we don’t know yet about the Xperia 1 VIII. However, as we get closer to the eventual launch, more information is sure to surface. The Xperia 1 VII was announced on May 13, 2025, with a release in June. If Sony is planning to follow a similar schedule as last year, we could get an announcement in the coming weeks.

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