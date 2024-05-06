Sony Xperia 1 VI leaks again, this time with multiple new promo renders

Evan Blass

TL;DR The Xperia 1 VI has leaked once again.

The latest leak reveals marketing images that show the device from every angle.

The display is powered by Sony’s Bravia engine.

If you have been waiting to learn about Sony’s upcoming flagship Android phone, then the last couple of days must have felt like a whirlwind. Not only did many of the Xperia 1 VI specs leak, but we’ve also seen more than our fair share of renders. If that wasn’t enough, the latest leak gives us even more information and images to check out.

Today’s leak comes courtesy of renowned tipster Evan Blass, who has taken to X (formerly Twitter) to share various marketing renders of the Xperia 1 VI. These renders appear to corroborate many of the details that surfaced last week regarding the design, display, cameras, and more. For all of that information, you can check out our Sony Xperia 1 VI rumor hub where we’ve collected all the known rumors and leaks about the handset.

These new images, however, touch on everything from the vapor chamber to the main camera’s “Exmor T for mobile” lens and more. We also see the wireless charging and reverse charging, gaming features, and camera setup.

The leak further hints that the display will be powered by Sony’s Bravia engine. This display is said to have a variable refresh rate ranging from 1Hz to 120Hz and be 1.5 times brighter than the previous model.

Meanwhile, the images show that Sony is also placing an emphasis on audio. It appears the device will have Hi-Res audio and Hi-Res wireless audio certification, along with 360-degree reality audio, LDAC support, and DSEE Ultimate to upscale the quality of compressed low-quality audio files.

In addition to the Xperia 1 VI, Sony’s mid-range model, the Xperia 10 VI, has also had its fair share of leaks. Sony is expected to unveil the Xperia 1 VI and Xperia 10 VI on May 17.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.

You might like

Comments