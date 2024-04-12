Sony Xperia 1 VI design leak may have just confirmed a disappointing change

TL;DR The design of the Sony Xperia 1 VI has leaked, showing the phone from all angles.

Leaked dimensions suggest Sony is doing away with the 21:9 aspect ratio.

The ZEISS branding is making a comeback, and so is the headphone jack.

Sony hasn’t revealed anything about its upcoming 2024 flagship, but a massive new leak has outed the renders of the Sony Xperia 1 VI. Thanks to reliable tipster OnLeaks (via Android Headlines), we now have our first look at the Xperia 1 VI’s design, confirming that the phone could be a bit shorter, wider, and thicker this time around.

The renders show the same boxy design Sony opted for on the Xperia 1 V. The camera placement at the back is also similar, with three vertically aligned lenses stacked in a row. As expected, ZEISS branding makes a comeback, and a headphone jack appears up top.

Android Headlines

The leak reveals that the Xperia 1 VI will sport a 6.5-inch display and measure 161.9 x 74.5 x 8.4mm. The slight size change could be enough to change the phone’s aspect ratio to 19.5:9. It was previously rumored that Sony could ditch the much-loved 21:9 display this year for the first time since it launched the Xperia 1 and Xperia 5 series in 2019. If true, Xperia users who enjoy the 21:9 aspect ratio for doom-scrolling or multitasking may be disappointed by Sony’s decision.

Unfortunately, we don’t know much else about the Xperia 1 VI right now. Last year, Sony launched the Xperia 1 V in May, so we might be just a few weeks away from seeing the company announce the new phone or at least confirm a launch date.

