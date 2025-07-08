Grab a durable Sony XB100 speaker for a record-low price of $33

Your Portable audio could get a cut-price upgrade today with a fantastic discount on the Sony SRS-XB100 Speaker. You can grab this popular Bluetooth speaker for just $33, down from its usual price of $59.99. This 45% savings off the recommended retail price represents the lowest cost we’ve ever tracked on the device. Sony SRS-XB100 Speaker for $33 (45% off)

The Sony SRS-XB100 is crafted for portability and rugged use. With an IP67 rating, it’s waterproof and dustproof, ideal for outdoor adventures. It offers up to 16 hours of playback on a single charge, so you can keep the music going all day. Despite its small stature, the speaker delivers clear sound with punchy bass, utilizing a passive radiator design.

One of its most admirable features is the ability to wirelessly pair two XB100 units for a stereo experience, perfect for small gatherings or personal listening. Moreover, the built-in echo cancellation ensures hands-free calls are crisp and clear. Its compact design is complemented by a handy strap for easy attachment, making it an excellent companion for music enthusiasts on the go.

Remember that these deals are exclusive to Prime members, so if you haven’t already, it’s a great time to join. There’s also a 30-day free trial available, allowing you to capitalize on the many Prime Day deals.