Catch a rare 45% markdown on the popular Sony WH-CH720N headphones!

It’s an exciting time for those looking to score deals on headphones, with Prime Day delivering some great savings on top brands. The Sony WH-CH720N headphones are available for only $98 right now, a hefty drop from their retail price of $179.99. They might have been on the market for a while, but that 45% saving is still one of the best Amazon prices we’ve ever spotted on the cans. Sony WH-CH720N Headphones for $98 ($82 off)

These headphones are all about bringing quality without the weight. As Sony’s lightest over-ear noise canceling headphones, they weigh just 192 grams yet offer a great combination of comfort and sound. They’re equipped with Dual Noise Sensor and Integrated Processor V1 for solid active noise cancelation, along with DSEE to enhance overall sound quality.

Sony WH-CH720N Headphones Sony WH-CH720N Headphones Light-weight noise cancelling headphones A light-weight design, active noise cancelling, and up to 35 hours of battery life make the Sony WH-CH720N serious contenders for the best portable wireless headphones. Alexa is built-in, and the ambient sound mode offers twenty levels of control. See price at Amazon Save $81.99 Prime Deal

Stay in the groove with up to 35 hours of battery life, even with ANC enabled. And if you find yourself low on juice, a mere three-minute charge can power you through an additional hour of listening. Features like Alexa voice control, multipoint Bluetooth, and 360 Reality Audio support make them even more of a treat.

To take advantage of this deal, keep in mind that it’s available exclusively to Prime subscribers. If you’re not a member yet, consider using Amazon’s 30-day free trial to unlock this offer.

Ready to upgrade your everyday listening? The widget above takes you to the deal, but it expires Wednesday night.

Follow