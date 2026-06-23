Been waiting on the Sony WH-1000XM6 deal? Prime Day just cut them to a record low

Sony built the WH-1000XM6 around one big goal: blocking out more noise while improving sound and call quality. This Prime Day 2026 offer makes that flagship package a lot easier to pick up.

The headphones use Sony’s new HD Noise Canceling Processor QN3 along with 12 microphones for real-time ANC, clearer calls, and sound optimization. Adaptive NC Optimizer adjusts noise canceling based on your surroundings, air pressure, fit, and wearing style, helping the headphones respond to different environments and travel conditions. Sony also says the sound was tuned with input from mastering engineers, and you get LDAC support plus spatial and immersive audio options.

As for the deal, the Sony WH-1000XM6 is down to $378 from $459.99. That is an 18% discount relative to the RRP. Better still, it’s the lowest price we’ve ever tracked on Amazon.

Battery life is rated at up to 30 hours, and quick charging can add hours of playback in just a few minutes. The WH-1000XM6 is also a foldable over-ear wireless design, and it is offered in Midnight Blue among other colors. For anyone after Sony’s latest flagship noise canceling headphones, this is a strong time to buy.

You will need an Amazon Prime membership to get this discount. If you are not already a member, you can sign up for a free 30-day trial here: Amazon Prime free trial.

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