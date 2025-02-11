WH-1000XM6 sighted again! Sony’s next-gen noise-canceling king is almost here

TL;DR Recent regulatory filings suggest Sony is getting closer to launching the WH-1000XM6.

The headset may feature a redesigned hinge, detachable earpads, Bluetooth 5.3 with LE Audio support, and potential battery improvements.

It will reportedly come in black, silver, and blue colors.

It’s been a while since Sony introduced the hit WH-1000XM5 headphones to the market, but they’re still some of the best wireless headphones you can buy right now. Launched in 2022, the $399 cans have barely seen a price drop, barring big online sale events. That’s how popular they are! Now, Sony might finally be ready with a follow-up in the form of the WH-1000XM6.

Sony’s upcoming premium headset recently received several regulatory approvals and certifications after appearing in an FCC listing last month. Its latest sighting comes from Singapore’s Infocomm Media Development Authority website, with model number YY2954 (via 91Mobiles). The same model number, believed to belong to the WH-1000XM6, was also recently spotted by The Walkman Blog on UL Solutions, a safety testing company.

So, yes — all signs point to the Sony WH-1000XM6 launching at some point this year, possibly in May, because that’s when Sony launched the previous model three years ago. Also, Sony’s short-term confidentiality with the FCC ends in July 2025, so the launch will definitely happen before that.

Nevertheless, what’s interesting here is not the existence of the certifications but what has been gathered about the headphones from them and other sources.

Sony WH-1000XM6: What’s new?

FCC

TheWalkmanBlog, citing its own sources, claims that the WH-1000XM6 will be available in black, silver, and blue. The blue color, first introduced with the WH-1000XM5, was reportedly very popular among consumers. Additionally, the headset is expected to feature a redesigned hinge, potentially allowing the earcups to fold inward like the XM4.

Here’s what else might be new on the WH-1000XM6 based on previous listings of the engineering prototype: Fast charging support: The headset could support 5V and 9V charging, similar to previous models.

The headset could support 5V and 9V charging, similar to previous models. Potential battery upgrade: The battery remains rated at 3.8V, but capacity could be increased based on past trends.

The battery remains rated at 3.8V, but capacity could be increased based on past trends. Possible design changes: Drawings of the prototype in the FCC listing suggest redesigned earpads, possibly detachable, and potential hinge modifications.

Drawings of the prototype in the FCC listing suggest redesigned earpads, possibly detachable, and potential hinge modifications. Bluetooth 5.3 & LE Audio: The upgrade to Bluetooth 5.3 hints at possible support for LE Audio.

The upgrade to Bluetooth 5.3 hints at possible support for LE Audio. Likely MediaTek SoC: The Bluetooth testing software matches the WH-1000XM5, suggesting another MediaTek chipset.

