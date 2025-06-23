Getting the Sony WH-1000XM6 headphones? Here's a free $30 gift card!

The hottest headphones in the audio gear market are the Sony WH-100XM6. They just launched in mid-May 2025, so they are still very new. This means we don’t expect any discounts to come anytime soon, but there is still a nice incentive for those who are getting these popular cans. Let’s talk about it! Buy the Sony WH-1000XM6 headphones with a free $30 gift card for $448 ($31.99 off)

This offer is available from Amazon, and the offer applies to all color versions available. These include Black, Midnight Blue, and Platinum Silver. The free gift card would be an Amazon gift card, so you would need to use it with the popular online retailer exclusively.

Sony WH-1000XM6 Headphones with $30 gift card Sony WH-1000XM6 Headphones with $30 gift card The next iteration of the best Sony headphones The Sony WH-1000XM6 is every bit a worthy successor to Sony's other ANC headphones as you'd hope. They sound very good, have excellent ANC, and are equipped to handle demanding users. However, the lack of cutting-edge connection options might be an issue as the years go by. See price at Amazon Save $31.99 Limited Time Deal!

The Sony WH-1000XM6 are excellent headphones, and we gave them a stellar review at our sister site, SoundGuys.com. Our co-workers also placed them at the top of their list of the best headphones available. We aren’t the only ones praising these headphones, though. Make a quick Google search, and you’ll find plenty of agreeing opinions.

There are plenty of reasons to love these. They are high-end, expensive headphones, after all. These offer a great overall experience. Let’s start with the sound quality, which is among the best out there. The ANC performance is also impressive.

This makes the Sony WH-1000XM6 a fantastic option for those who want to enjoy tunes in high quality with no distractions. They’ll also be very fitting for remote workers, students, commuters, or anyone who needs to focus in louder environments. Even the microphone surprised us with how well it worked.

Because these are premium headphones, you’ll also get a bevy of features, such as Bluetooth Multipoint, spatial audio, a 10-band equalizer, DSEE Extreme support, a volume limiter feature, and more. The battery life is also outstanding at about 37 hours and 14 minutes, based on SoundGuys‘ internal tests.

This is still the best deal we’ve seen on the Sony WH-1000XM6. If you have been thinking of getting these headphones, that free $30 gift card may not be groundbreaking, but it is a little something. We don’t see the price actually dropping soon, so this is likely the best offer you’ll find in a while.

If you’re not quite convinced, here is a list fo the best headphones available. You’re sure to find something you like in there!