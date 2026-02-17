Sony WH-1000XM6 headphones hit new record-low price, but you don't have much time!

If you’re looking for the best consumer headphones, we believe those to be the Sony WH-1000XM6, and they are currently at a record-low price we’ve never seen before. Go get yours while you can, because the offer ends today! Buy the Sony WH-1000XM6 headphones for just $368 ($91.99 off)

This offer is available from Amazon. Just keep in mind that it’s a “Lightning Deal”, and it ends in about eight hours, at 8 PM Pacific. Also, this offer is only available for the Black and Platinum Silver options. There are limited quantities. So far, under 20% of all units have been claimed, but you should still act quickly.

Sony WH-1000XM6 Headphones Sony WH-1000XM6 Headphones The next iteration of the best Sony headphones The Sony WH-1000XM6 is every bit a worthy successor to Sony's other ANC headphones as you'd hope. They sound very good, have excellent ANC, and are equipped to handle demanding users. However, the lack of cutting-edge connection options might be an issue as the years go by. See price at Amazon Save $91.99 Limited Time Deal!

The Sony WH-1000XM6 are exemplary headphones. In fact, our audio experts at SoundGuys.com have them listed as the top option in their list of the best headphones. These are premium cans, widely respected across the industry. We’re sure you’ll love them, especially at this all-time low price.

The Sony WH-1000XM6 excel in all departments. The sound quality is superb, just like the ANC performance. We were even impressed by the microphone’s quality, which isn’t something we typically expect much from.

Just as you would expect from any pair of premium cans, you’ll get a bevy of cool features with these headphones. These include Bluetooth multipoint, spatial audio, a 10-band equalizer, DSEE Extreme support, a volume limiter option, and more. Even the battery life is great, at about 37 hours per full charge, based on our own tests.

Again, this is a record-low price, and the deal will only be around today. If you’ve been on the fence about getting a great pair of high-end headphones, this is your chance!

