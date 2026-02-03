Deal: Sony WH-1000XM6 headphones plummet to record-low price

The market is flooded with headphones, so it’s hard to find the right ones. You’re better off looking into our sister site’s list of the best headphones. Spoiler: the best ones are the Sony WH-1000XM6, and today you can catch them at a record-low price! Buy the Sony WH-1000XM6 headphones for just $398 ($61.99 off)

This offer is available from Amazon. The full discount applies to all available color versions: Black, Midnight Blue, and Platinum Silver.

Sony WH-1000XM6 Headphones Sony WH-1000XM6 Headphones The next iteration of the best Sony headphones The Sony WH-1000XM6 is every bit a worthy successor to Sony's other ANC headphones as you'd hope. They sound very good, have excellent ANC, and are equipped to handle demanding users. However, the lack of cutting-edge connection options might be an issue as the years go by. See price at Amazon Save $61.99 Limited Time Deal!

The Sony WH-1000XM6 aren’t only our favorite headphones. Just Google some reviews, and you’ll find a bunch praising the premium cans. These are widely respected and offer an impressive experience that the competition struggles to match.

These excel in all departments. For starters, the premium sound quality is superb, as is the ANC performance. We even found the microphone impressive.

Additionally, you’ll get a bevy of features, as expected from a high-end pair of headphones like these. Capabilities include Bluetooth multipoint, spatial audio, a 10-band equalizer, DSEE Extreme support, a volume limiter option, and more.

If you care about battery life, these headphones do pretty decently in that department. Our experts at SoundGuys.com ran them through their tests and achieved about 37 hours per full charge.

This is still the lowest price we’ve seen the Sony WH-1000XM6 go for, so take advantage of this sale while you can. It might not be around for long!

