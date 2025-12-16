PSA: The impressive Sony WH-1000XM6 headphones are still $61.99 off

We didn’t think Black Friday prices would return so soon for the Sony WH-1000XM6. These are still our favorite headphones and are highly respected in the industry, so discounts are still scarce. If you have been eyeing these impressive cans, we just wanted to remind you that they are still at a record-low price, saving you $61.99. Buy the Sony WH-1000XM6 headphones for $398 ($61.99 off)

This offer is available from Amazon as a “limited time deal”. All available colors are equally discounted. These include Black, Midnight Blue, and Platinum Silver.

Sony WH-1000XM6 Headphones Sony WH-1000XM6 Headphones The next iteration of the best Sony headphones The Sony WH-1000XM6 is every bit a worthy successor to Sony's other ANC headphones as you'd hope. They sound very good, have excellent ANC, and are equipped to handle demanding users. However, the lack of cutting-edge connection options might be an issue as the years go by. See price at Amazon Save $61.99 Limited Time Deal!

The Sony WH-1000XM6 headphones have never been cheaper than this. The only other time they reached this price level was during the Black Friday and Cyber Monday events. Needless to say, this deal isn’t common, so we thought it would be a good idea to remind you that the deal is still available. We don’t expect it to return often after it’s gone, so act quickly!

You’re not signing up for just any headphones here. Our experts at SoundGuys.com have given them the top spot in their list of the best headphones. These are praised for their impressive sound quality and ANC performance. Even the microphone is excellent.

Needless to say, these are amazing cans in every department. You’ll enjoy a nice set of features, including Bluetooth multipoint , spatial audio, a 10-band equalizer, DSEE Extreme support, a volume limiter option, and more. Even the battery life is really good, averaging over 37 hours in our internal tests.

You really can’t go wrong with the Sony WH-1000XM6. They are still expensive at nearly $400, but if your mind is set on these, this is the best deal we’ve seen.

