Sony's latest WH-1000XM6 update fixes one of Bluetooth gaming's biggest annoyances

TL;DR Sony has released a firmware update for the WH-1000XM6 with Gaming Audio Profile (GMAP) support.

GMAP offers lower latency while gaming and also improves voice chat quality.

The update also adds general functionality and performance improvements.

Sony’s flagship headphones, the WH-1000XM6, are getting a new firmware update, and it finally adds a feature that gamers will appreciate.

The company has started rolling out firmware version 3.1.5 for the headphones, which includes Gaming Audio Profile (GMAP) support, along with general functionality improvements and other updates previously applied to the headphones.

Naturally, the addition of GMAP is the most important one here. It uses a specialized Bluetooth profile optimized to reduce audio latency — the time difference between an on-screen action and what you hear in your headphones. That’s an important factor when gaming, especially in FPS games, where audio cues can be crucial. With GMAP support on the XM6, it could offer a better experience while gaming.

GMAP also offers better voice chat in PC and mobile games. It ensures that GMAP devices maintain a high-quality sampling rate while transmitting audio, which means you get better quality voice chats with your teammates while also enjoying game sounds in excellent quality.

It is worth noting that GMAP is only useful if both devices support the profile. So, if the device you’re gaming on supports GMAP, the XM6 should automatically deliver lower latency during gameplay. However, if it doesn’t support GMAP, this update will likely not offer a noticeable improvement.

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Firmware version 3.1.5 should be available to download for your XM6 headphones. You can check for the update using the Sony Connect app. The company recommends that you update the Sony Connect app and disconnect any other Bluetooth and Bluetooth LE devices from your smartphone before starting the update. It also recommends not to update in areas where multiple types of 2.4GHz radio waves — Wi-Fi, microwaves, cordless phones, etc. — are intermingled.

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