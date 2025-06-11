Hot deal: Buy the Sony WH-1000XM6 headphones and get a free $30 gift card!

The Sony WH-1000XM6 headphones were just launched last month, so it makes sense we haven’t seen any discounts yet. Add the fact that they are among the most sought-after headphones right now, and it makes sense that Sony needs no sales to sell them. Here’s the first offer we’ve seen on them, but it isn’t exactly a price cut. Instead, you are getting a free $30 gift card as a nice little incentive right now. Buy the Sony WH-1000XM6 and get a $30 gift card for $448 ($31.99 off)

This offer is available from Amazon. The sale applies to all color versions available, which include Black, Midnight Blue, and Platinum Silver.

It’s always nice to write about first-time offers, especially for products as special as the Sony WH-1000XM6. Yes, this is the first time we’ve seen any sale on these headphones, and they are awesome cans.

In fact, our experts at SoundGuys.com already listed this as the top pick on their list of the best headphones. That’s for multiple reasons, as they excel in various departments.

These offer a great overall experience. For starters, the sound quality is outstanding, and so is the ANC performance. If you want to enjoy your tunes in high quality with no distractions from external noise, very few will get close to competing with the Sony WH-1000XM6. We even loved the microphone, so these are great for calls, too.

Of course, you’ll also get plenty of great features. These include Bluetooth Multipoint, spatial audio, a 10-band equalizer, DSEE extreme, a volume limiter option, and more. Additionally, battery life is quite outstanding at 37 hours and 14 minutes on a full charge, based on SoundGuys’ own tests.

Not even out for a month, this is the best deal we’ve seen on the Sony WH-1000XM6 headphones. We don’t expect them to really go on sale anytime soon, so this might be your chance to at least score a free $30 gift card.