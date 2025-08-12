Deal: Get the Sony WH-1000XM6 headphones at their record low price!

Are you looking for the best headphones? There are a few main competitors, but our experts from SoundGuys.com have crowned the Sony WH-1000XM6 the best overall choice. They are pretty pricey, but today you can get them at their record-low price of $428. Buy the Sony wH-1000XM6 headphones for $428 ($21.99 off)

This offer is available from Amazon. The discount applies to all color versions available: Black, Midnight Blue, and Platinum Silver.

Sony WH-1000XM6 Headphones Sony WH-1000XM6 Headphones The next iteration of the best Sony headphones The Sony WH-1000XM6 is every bit a worthy successor to Sony's other ANC headphones as you'd hope. They sound very good, have excellent ANC, and are equipped to handle demanding users. However, the lack of cutting-edge connection options might be an issue as the years go by. See price at Amazon Save $21.99

This deal is really nice considering the Sony WH-1000XM6 are very popular headphones that were just released in May. It’s surprising there is even a discount available! Given, this is just a $21.99 discount, but it’s still a record-low price, so these headphones have never really been cheaper than now.

The Sony WH-1000XM6 are truly fabulous headphones, and they excel in pretty much all departments. For starters, you’ll get premium sound quality and outstanding ANC performance. You’ll enjoy all your tunes, movies, or whatever you’re listening to. In fact, we even found the microphone to be really good, so even calls will sound amazing.

Of course, these are high-end headphones, so the rest of the experience is just as impressive. These are packed with features, including Bluetooth Multipoint, spatial audio, a 10-band equalizer, DSEE Extreme support, a volume limiter option, and more.

If you care about battery life, the Sony WH-1000XM6 are also pretty good in this department. Our tests at SoundGuys.com yielded over 37 hours per full charge.

Again, while the discount is small, saving at least a bit on such amazing, respected, and new headphones is nice. We don’t think we will see any better deals soon, so sign up as soon as you can.

Of course, if you’re not convinced, our experts at SoundGuys.com also have a list of the best headphones. You can also opt for the previous-generation Sony WH-1000XM5, which are also amazing and currently cost $328.

Follow