Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones drop to lowest price ever!

The Sony WH-1000XM5 were our favorite headphones for years. The successor took this spot, but that doesn’t mean there isn’t value in the last-generation headset. The Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones are still amazing, especially if you can get them at a price like today’s! Buy the Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones for just $248 ($151.99 off)

This offer is available from Amazon. The discount applies to all color versions available: Black, Midnight Blue, Silver, and Smoky Pink.

We’ve only seen this $248 record-low price once before, during Amazon Prime Day. You’re getting a second chance to get these fabulous headphones at a $151.99 discount.

Sure, the newer Sony WH-1000XM6 are technically better, but the XM5 model doesn’t fall far behind, really. At the current price, they also offer much more bang for your buck. Our experts at SoundGuys.com had these at the top of their list of the best headphones for multiple years, and they are still awesome in 2025.

Sound quality and ANC performance are still outstanding, and they come very close to the new iteration in this department. We also still love the clean, minimalist design, and these headphones happen to be very comfortable. They are excellent for long listening sessions.

These were launched as high-end headphones, so they get a full set of really cool features. These include Bluetooth multipoint, Find My Device support, automatic pausing when you remove the headphones, touch gestures, and more. You’ll gain access to codecs such as LDAC, AAC, and SBC. You’ll even get a 3.5mm headset jack, which has become increasingly rare in recent years.

Battery life is another outstanding feature of the Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones. Based on our standardized tests, these should last about 32 hours with ANC enabled. Turn off noise canceling, and the battery life extends to a whopping 53 hours!

Should you catch this deal or upgrade to the new version? Here’s our comparison between the Sony WH-1000XM5 vs Sony WH-1000XM6. Give it a read to make up your mind. I would personally take advantage of this deal and save myself the cash, though.

