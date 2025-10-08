Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones drop to year’s lowest price!

Amazon Prime Big Deal Days are here (and they end tonight), and if you’re in the market for some top-tier headphones, this might be your opportunity to score a great deal. The Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones are now available for $250, down from their usual $299.99, which is a 17% discount off the retail price. That’s the lowest price we’ve seen all year, and it’s only a cent more than the record-low price. Buy the Sony WH-1000XM5 for $250.00 (17% off)

The Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones are renowned for their exceptional noise canceling capabilities and outstanding sound quality. Sure, these now have a successor, but the Sony WH-1000XM6 are nowhere close to $250. Also, the XM5s are still great headphones, and they don’t fall far behind, really.

With around 30 hours of battery life with ANC on and USB-C fast charging, these headphones will keep your music playing all day long. Their eight microphones also ensure clear call quality, making them a versatile choice for day-to-day activities.

As Prime Day rolls around, it’s worth noting that these deals are exclusively available to Prime members. If you haven’t signed up yet, consider taking advantage of the 30-day free trial to access these offers and find out why these headphones have remained popular in 2025 despite new releases.

