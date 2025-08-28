Hot deal: Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones drop to record-low price!

The brand-new Sony WH-1000XM6 are excellent headphones, but are they worth their high $499.99 price point? Many would argue so, but I don’t have unlimited money and would prefer to get something nearly as good if it saves me hundreds of dollars. The previous-generation Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones are still impressive cans, and right now they are just $249.99! Buy the Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones for just $249.99 ($150 off)

This offer is available from Costco. This discounted all-time low price is only for Costco members. Non-members can also purchase it online, but they will have to pay a 5% surcharge. This brings the cost up to $267.49, which is arguably still a really good price!

Sony WH-1000XM5 Headphones Sony WH-1000XM5 Headphones The king of the ANC pack extends its reign See price at Costco Save $150.00 Limited Time Deal!

While no longer the latest and greatest from Sony, these are still impressive headphones. Our sister site, SoundGuys.com, had them at the top of their list of the best headphones for years, and they were only replaced recently due to the Sony WH-1000XM6 release.

The Sony WH-1000XM5 don’t fall far behind the new iteration, though. These offer an impressive sound quality and ANC performance that was far ahead of the headphones’ time. In fact, they even look similar, and you would likely have a hard time telling them apart unless you look pretty close. These are also very comfortable, making them suitable for long listening sessions.

Chris Thomas / Android Authority

These launched as premium headphones, so they are teeming with great extra features. They come with Bluetooth Multipoint, Find My Device support, automatic pausing, touch gesture controls, and more. We also loved that they came with a 3.5mm headset jack for easy wired listening, which is becoming a rare feature now. It also supports the LDAC, AAC, and SBC codecs.

While older, the battery life is still exceptional. With ANC enabled, the Sony WH-1000XM5 can last 32 hours on a full charge. Turn off noise canceling, and that gets extended to an impressive 53 hours of battery life!

If you’re not convinced, here’s our comparison between the Sony WH-1000XM5 and WH-100XM6. Go through it, and then come back if you’d rather save some cash on the older model!

